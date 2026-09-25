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Home / Delhi / Delhi Police constable dies after alleged celebratory firing at function in Hansi village

Delhi Police constable dies after alleged celebratory firing at function in Hansi village

Cop allegedly hit by bullet in leg during ‘jalwa’ ceremony to celebrate birth of a boy; 2 men booked

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 09:58 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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A Delhi Police personnel died after allegedly being hit by a bullet in the leg during celebratory firing at a ‘jalwa’ ceremony organised to celebrate the birth of a boy in Hansi district. Image credit/iStock
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A Delhi Police personnel died after allegedly being hit by a bullet in the leg during celebratory firing at a ‘jalwa’ ceremony organised to celebrate the birth of a boy in Singhwa Khas village of Hansi district today.

The deceased has been identified as Amarjeet. He was taken to a private hospital in Hisar for treatment after sustaining the bullet injury but died during treatment.

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According to the police, a DJ was playing when celebratory firing was allegedly carried out during the function at the residence of Ankit in the village. Ankit had invited guests to celebrate the birth of his son.

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The police said allegations of firing had been levelled against Surender and Manoj. Both allegedly possessed weapons and were firing during the function.

The SHO said Surender is posted with the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) in Bhiwani.

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A case has been registered on the complaint of Amarjeet’s wife, the SHO said, adding that efforts were being made to arrest the accused.

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