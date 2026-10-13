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Home / Delhi / Delhi Police constable dies in Gurugram road accident

Delhi Police constable dies in Gurugram road accident

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:55 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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A Delhi Police constable riding a motorcycle was killed after a truck rammed into his vehicle near Khawaspur village in the Farrukhnagar area on Monday. The truck driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind. An FIR was registered at the Farrukhnagar police station.

The deceased was identified as Amit Yadav (33), a resident of Banslambi village near Pataudi in Gurugram district. According to the police, he was returning home on his motorcycle after completing his duty in Delhi at around 9 am on Monday. When he reached near Khawaspur village in the Farrukhnagar area, a speeding truck approaching from behind rammed into his motorcycle. The impact threw Amit and his motorcycle onto the road, leaving him seriously injured.

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According to the complaint filed by his cousin, Aman, the family reached the spot after being informed about the accident. He found the truck parked there and Amit’s motorcycle lying in a damaged condition. Bystanders told him that some passers-by had taken the injured constable to a hospital in their vehicle. Aman and other family members rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared Amit dead.

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Family members said Amit joined the Delhi Police as a constable in 2016 and had been serving in the force for the past nine years. He was currently posted at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) in Delhi. Amit was the only son in his family and had a sister. He had got married nine years ago and is survived by his wife and two daughters, aged seven and five. The family is devastated and inconsolable following his death.

“We have taken the truck into custody and registered an FIR against the truck driver. CCTV footage from the vicinity of the accident site is being examined to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident. The truck driver will be arrested soon,” a senior police officer said.

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