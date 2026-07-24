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Home / Delhi / Delhi Police constitutes Special Task Force to investigate exam malpractices

Delhi Police constitutes Special Task Force to investigate exam malpractices

The STF will be headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-rank officer from the Crime Branch

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:05 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Police has constituted a dedicated Special Task Force (STF) to investigate offences related to paper leaks and other unfair means in public examinations, officials said on Friday.

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The STF will be headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-rank officer from the Crime Branch.

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“With the approval of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, the STF has been formed to probe cases under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024,” stated a circular issued on Friday.

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The task force will investigate offences related to examinations conducted by major central recruitment agencies. These include the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), National Testing Agency (NTA) and various Ministries and Departments of the Central Government, along with their attached and subordinate offices responsible for recruitment. Its mandate also extends to any other authority notified by the Central Government from time to time.

Apart from conducting investigations, the STF will coordinate with prosecuting agencies to ensure the expeditious trial of cases. Police said the objective is to facilitate day-to-day hearings in court to ensure timely disposal of such cases.

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Overall supervision and administrative control of the STF will rest with the Special Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, who will issue directions to ensure effective investigation and diligent prosecution.

Officials said the move is aimed at ensuring prompt and professional investigation of examination-related offences while strengthening the crackdown on organised rackets involved in paper leaks and other forms of cheating.

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