Delhi Police cop killed in road accident

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:24 AM Mar 14, 2025 IST
A Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector died in a road accident while attending an emergency call on Outer Ring Road near Burari flyover early Thursday, an official said on Thursday.

The accident occurred when ASI Satyavir Singh (57), posted at Burari Police Station, was responding to a PCR call around 1 am where a truck had hit a car and a traffic police personnel, ASI Pradeep, he said.

While Singh was inspecting the spot, a speeding motorcycle hit him and the ASI got injured, the officer said.

ASI Singh was rushed to Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh where he passed away during treatment, the police said.

The biker also got injured after falling down and was taken to a different hospital, the officer said, adding that the motorcycle was recovered from the spot and the accused is being tracked.

ASI Pradeep is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the police said.

"In the last six months, ASI Satyavir Singh is the second on-duty police personnel that we have lost in road accidents due to rash driving and negligence of offending drivers," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said.

The body has been was shifted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for a postmortem and a case has been registered at Wazirabad Police Station, the police said.

Singh, a 1989-batch officer, would have retired in 2028. He is survived by his wife, a son and a differently abled daughter.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

