Delhi Police crackdown on anti-CEC protesters continues on Day 2

The Delhi Police on Sunday detained more than 200 protesters at several locations in central Delhi as they attempted to march towards Jantar Mantar on the second day of demonstrations demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

The police also registered more than 20 FIRs in connection with Saturday’s incidents, including alleged assaults on police personnel and obstruction of public servants in the discharge of their duties. All FIRs have been registered against unidentified persons, officials said.

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The detentions took place at Akashwani Bhawan, Imtiaz Ali Marg, Hanuman Temple, Connaught Place and Kerala House, among other locations, amid heavy barricading and restrictions across central Delhi.

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Several key stretches, including Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar Road roundabout, Tolstoy Marg-Janpath crossing, Jai Singh Road-Sansad Marg crossing, Rail Bhawan roundabout, Patel Chowk and Gol Dak Khana, remained inaccessible to vehicles and the public. Heavy police deployment remained in place across the area.

The Connaught Place area remained peaceful during the day, with the first detentions reported around 12.30 pm after Left party MPs and members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) reached the area. They were subsequently detained.

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Later, the All-India Students’ Association (AISA) attempted to march from RK Ashram towards Jantar Mantar. The police stopped the march before the protesters could reach the designated site and detained several demonstrators, including AISA president Neha.

The student organisation alleged that police personnel assaulted protesters while preventing them from proceeding towards Jantar Mantar, leaving several injured.

In a separate statement, the police said CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das had been preventively detained on October 10 under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The police said due legal procedures were followed and the three leaders were produced before the Special Executive Magistrate’s court at Delhi Cantonment on Sunday.

According to the police, the court accepted a surety bond of Rs 50,000 for maintaining peace and good behaviour for one year, following which the three leaders were released.

The police also arrested four men in connection with a viral video purportedly showing a woman being assaulted near the Civic Centre. The CJP had shared the video on X on Saturday, alleging that the woman was beaten by people it described as “BJP-RSS goons” in the presence of police personnel.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police issued fresh notices to CJP leaders in connection with an older case involving allegations that a woman’s photographs were morphed to create objectionable images and circulated online, sources said on Sunday.

The notices were issued following directions from the Delhi High Court, which had earlier taken up the woman’s plea and directed the police to issue notices to the CJP leaders.

Four arrested for ‘assaulting’ protesters

A day after a video showing four men assaulting two protesters, including a woman, during the October 10 protest in central Delhi went viral, the Delhi Police arrested all accused on Sunday morning. Hindu Raksha Dal president Pinky Chaudhary later claimed the men belonged to his organisation and vowed to protect them. The accused have been identified as Raman Saini (50), a resident of Pahari Dheeraj in Delhi; Vivekanand, alias Vivek (32), from Nangloi; Kapil Kumar (27) from Ghaziabad; and Ravinder Singh, alias Govind Hindu, 35, from Indirapuram in Ghaziabad.