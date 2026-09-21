Delhi Police cut cybercrime money restoration pendency from 90% to 13.6%

The police said the reduction was achieved through sustained monitoring, regular reviews, coordination between teams and focused disposal of pending cases.

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Under the MRM, the Delhi Police have so far sent requests for the restoration of Rs 2.32 crore to victims. The amount had stood at Rs 3.26 lakh on March 2, 2026, rising to Rs 10.80 lakh on April 1, Rs 36 lakh on July 1 and Rs 2.32 crore as of September 18.

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The MRM, an I4C initiative, facilitates the restoration of money placed on hold in bank accounts to victims of cyber-enabled financial crimes reported through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), in accordance with the standard operating procedure prescribed by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The GRM, meanwhile, deals with grievances of account holders whose bank accounts have been frozen, placed on hold or marked under lien during the tracing of the financial trail in cybercrime cases.

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The IFSO Unit has disposed of 6,245 of 6,617 MRM cases, recording a disposal rate of 94.38 per cent, according to Delhi Police. The force said the pendency was reduced through continuous monitoring, regular reviews and supervision by teams at the Police Headquarters and the IFSO unit in Dwarka.

A dedicated MRM and GRM State Nodal team at Police Headquarters is functioning under DCP IFSO-II Aynesh Roy, while the IFSO team at Dwarka is working under DCP IFSO-I Gaurav Tyagi.

The Delhi Police said the pendency under both mechanisms was being monitored at the Police Headquarters and Ministry of Home Affairs level and reviewed regularly to ensure timely disposal.

The force said it was focusing on prompt grievance redressal and timely restoration of funds to eligible cybercrime victims.