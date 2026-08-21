Delhi Police deny Aug 21 protest nod

The Delhi Police on Thursday said no permission had been granted for any gathering at Jantar Mantar on August 21, dismissing social media claims about a protest over reservation reforms.

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Officials said viral posts calling for the demonstration were false and misleading. No individual or organisation had been authorised to hold a protest at the site, they said.

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Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which replaced Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, remain in force across the New Delhi district.

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The orders prohibit unauthorised gatherings of five or more people, rallies, protest marches and sit-ins. The police advised people not to circulate unverified messages or social media posts, warning that those creating or spreading misinformation could face legal action.

The protest call originated from an Instagram initiative titled “Reservation Hatao Andolan”, which gained traction online using digital mobilisation strategies earlier popularised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).