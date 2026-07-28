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Home / Delhi / Delhi Police deny claims of deliberately parked truck near Jantar Mantar ahead of ‘Chalo Sansad’ march

Delhi Police deny claims of deliberately parked truck near Jantar Mantar ahead of ‘Chalo Sansad’ march

Rejecting claims that the truck was part of any conspiracy against protesters, Delhi Police term allegations “completely baseless” and urge public not to spread unverified information

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:03 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Delhi Police on Tuesday dismissed as “false and misleading” allegations circulating on social media that a truck parked near Jantar Mantar or outside a political party office had been deliberately deployed to target or obstruct protesters during the recent “Chalo Sansad” demonstrations.

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In a clarification, the police said the vehicle in question had been seized in connection with a road accident well before the protests. According to officials, the truck was impounded on July 16 following a collision with a van in which six people were injured.

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The police said the seized vehicle was initially parked near Parliament Street Police Station for safe custody due to space constraints. However, in view of the extensive law-and-order arrangements for the “Chalo Sansad” movement, the truck was emptied and shifted to a safer location in the early hours of July 20 after due instructions were issued to its owner.

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Rejecting claims that the vehicle was part of any conspiracy against protesters, Delhi Police termed the allegations “completely baseless” and urged the public not to spread unverified information.

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