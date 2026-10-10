Delhi Police detain Kejriwal, AAP leaders as protests against CEC intensifies

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was detained by police on Saturday along with senior party leaders during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Besides the former Delhi Chief Minister, AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Durgesh Pathak were also detained during the demonstration.

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Reacting to the police action, Kejriwal slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that his government was resorting to dictatorship. He asserted that the youth of the country had awakened and would not allow what he described as the Prime Minister’s dictatorship to prevail.

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“The youth of the country has awakened; Prime Minister Modi’s dictatorship will not prevail. Vote thief Gyanesh Kumar will have to go!” Kejriwal said.