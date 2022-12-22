Delhi Police detain protesting UPSC aspirants

Delhi, December 21
Delhi Police detained the aspirants of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), who had staged a protest demanding an additional attempt to appear in the civil services exam at Old Rajinder Nagar here, in the wee hours of Wednesday.
The Delhi Police forcibly removed the protesters and took them into custody. However, the aspirants were later released.
The police said the protesters had not taken permission to hold the protest, and attempted to erect tents at Old Rajinder Nagar, where several coaching institutes were located. Additional personnel were called in, and the protesters were taken away from the site, said the police.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
As highly transmissible Chinese Omicron strains BA.5.2 and BF.7 spread like wildfire, PM Modi to review covid situation in India today
Indian govt tells states to conduct genome-sequencing of sam...
BSF shoots down drone in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
The unmanned aerial vehicle is downed by firing at 8pm on We...
Chinese singer brutally trolled for purposely infecting herself with Covid ahead of New Year’s Eve concert
Jane said that she had visited the homes of ‘sheep’ - a term...
Dense fog in region disrupts road, rail traffic; zero visibility in Punjab’s Bathinda
A railway spokesperson says 20 trains are running late by on...
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Suggests that India should try to enter into free trade agre...