Delhi Police detain protesting UPSC aspirants

Tribune News Service

Delhi, December 21

Delhi Police detained the aspirants of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), who had staged a protest demanding an additional attempt to appear in the civil services exam at Old Rajinder Nagar here, in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The Delhi Police forcibly removed the protesters and took them into custody. However, the aspirants were later released.

The police said the protesters had not taken permission to hold the protest, and attempted to erect tents at Old Rajinder Nagar, where several coaching institutes were located. Additional personnel were called in, and the protesters were taken away from the site, said the police.