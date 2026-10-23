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Home / Delhi / Delhi Police detain several protesters as anti-SIR march heads to ECI headquarters

Delhi Police detain several protesters as anti-SIR march heads to ECI headquarters

March was called by Delhi Coordination Committee of People Against SIR; began near Gole Dak Khana at intersection of Kalibari Marg and Bhai Vir Singh Marg

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New Delhi, Updated At : 05:29 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Police detain protesters marching to the ECI against SIR of electoral rolls in New Delhi on Friday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
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Delhi Police on Friday detained several protesters as a march against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls moved towards the headquarters of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in central Delhi, clamping Section 163 of the BNSS prohibiting mass gatherings, sources said.

The march, called by the Delhi Coordination Committee of People Against SIR, a people’s collective, began near the Gole Dak Khana, at the intersection of Kalibari Marg and Bhai Vir Singh Marg, with participants carrying the national flag and banners demanding an end to the electoral roll revision exercise.

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The protesters raised slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, including “Gyanesh Kumar, resign”, “Halt SIR” and “Won’t tolerate vote theft”, alleging that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise led to the deletion of numerous voters from the electoral rolls.

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The participants, including students, youth and farmers, were joined by senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat, and members of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) and the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO), among others.

The Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) had extended their support to the march, with activists from Delhi, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh participating.

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Security was tightened across central Delhi, with Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force personnel deployed in large numbers.

When police stopped the protesters, they sat down and held a ‘People’s Parliament’, as announced by the organisers.

“This is not about reclaiming Jantar Mantar; this is about saving democracy and the country,” a protester said.

Another protester said that since Jantar Mantar had been denotified as a protest site, every street in the country would become a Jantar Mantar, pointing to demonstrations announced by several organisations across India.

The People Against SIR has also launched a website providing information about protests in different cities.

According to the collective, demonstrations have been planned in 88 cities across 18 states, involving 145 organisations, with programmes scheduled from Friday until November 1.

The organisers have appealed to farmers, workers, youth, women and people from different sections of society to join the demonstrations carrying the national flag.

They said the Delhi protest would conclude with the adoption of resolutions and the singing of the national anthem.

Traffic diversions have been enforced in parts of central Delhi from 1 pm to 5 pm in view of the march, with congestion expected around the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, Connaught Place, Parliament Street and Jantar Mantar.

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to avoid unnecessary travel in the affected areas, plan their journeys and follow the instructions issued by traffic personnel.

The protest comes amid concerns raised by the opposition parties and various organisations against the SIR exercise and the alleged deletions of voters from the electoral rolls.

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