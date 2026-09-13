Delhi Police evacuate 4-storey building in Gandhi Nagar after it develops sudden tilt

A four-storey building developed a sudden tilt in the Gandhi Nagar area of Delhi's Shahdara, triggering panic among residents in the vicinity, an official said on Sunday.

The building was immediately evacuated by the police to ensure the safety of its occupants, he said.

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A police team reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident and cordoned off the area as a precautionary measure. People were prevented from approaching the building due to safety concerns.

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The officer said that a team from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) also reached the spot and inspected the condition of the structure.

No one has been allowed to be inside the building and the situation is being closely monitored to ensure safety of people living in the surrounding area.

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This comes after the collapse of a five-storey building housing a boys' hostel in Satya Niketan last week that killed seven and injured several others.