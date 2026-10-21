Delhi Police face flak over old ‘Lawrence Bishnoi sahab’ remark

A video of a Delhi Police DCP referring to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as “sahab” has triggered a fresh political row, with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke using the clip to question the police’s handling of student and activist protests.

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Dipke shared the video on X and contrasted the language used for Bishnoi with the treatment of students protesting over what he described as legitimate demands. He alleged that had the police shown even a fraction of the same respect towards students, the present situation could have been avoided.

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In another post, Dipke alleged that the police should be acting against criminals rather than students and activists, arguing that the situation would have been different had official priorities been different.

The police, however, have sought to separate the video from the current controversy, saying the clip is old and has no connection with the present circumstances. They also advised against giving the video undue importance.

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On the DCP’s use of the word “sahab”, the police said it was merely a slip of the tongue. The officer involved has since been promoted to the rank of Additional Commissioner of Police, according to the police.

The exchange is significant because the old clip has now been brought back into the public debate over the treatment of protesters. While the video itself does not establish any link between the officer’s remark and the police’s current actions against students or activists, its circulation provides fresh political ammunition to those questioning the force’s priorities.

For the police, the immediate issue is, therefore, not only the authenticity or age of the clip but also the context in which it is being recirculated. Their response makes it clear that they consider the remark an isolated verbal slip rather than an indication of their institutional approach towards a gangster.