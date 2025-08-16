DT
PT
Delhi Police faces action after security lapse at ISKCON temple on Janmashtami

During the inspection, several policemen were found absent from duty, and action has been taken against nearly 30 policemen
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:49 PM Aug 16, 2025 IST
On the occasion of Janmashtami, a major lapse in the security arrangements of the Delhi Police came to light on Saturday, resulting in action against nearly 30 policemen. The action came after CP SBK Singh had visited the ISKCON temple in Rohini Sector 25 to review the security arrangements. During the inspection, several policemen were found absent from duty. Considering this a serious breach, the Commissioner ordered departmental action.

As per police sources, eight personnel, including an Inspector, Sub-Inspectors, Assistant Sub-Inspectors, Head Constables, and a woman officer, have been suspended with immediate effect, while a departmental inquiry has been initiated against the remaining.

