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Home / Delhi / Delhi Police file FIR against Prashant Bhushan over fake Russian Foreign Minister video

Delhi Police file FIR against Prashant Bhushan over fake Russian Foreign Minister video

MEA’s fact-check unit confirmed that the clip was fabricated

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:26 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan. PTI file
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Delhi Police have registered an FIR against senior Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan for allegedly sharing a doctored video of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, which purportedly contained remarks critical of India.

According to the police, the matter came to light during cyber patrolling on Tuesday (November 3), when they noticed a social media post by an account, @thequotesnews, alleging that a manipulated video of Lavrov had been shared from Bhushan’s X handle, @pbhushan1.

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In a post on X, Delhi Police said the video allegedly contained remarks hostile to India and raised concerns over the circulation of misleading, defamatory and inflammatory content that could incite public disturbance and spread rumours.

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The police said an FIR had been registered under Sections 336(4), 353(1) (c), 356 and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 66C of the Information Technology Act.

The case follows a clarification by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), which debunked a digitally manipulated video purportedly showing Lavrov criticising India over its internal affairs and oil purchases.

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The video, which Bhushan had shared on social media, was also denied by the Russian Embassy. Subsequently, the MEA’s fact-check unit confirmed that the clip was fabricated.

The MEA’s Official FactCheck account also issued a warning on X, describing the video as fake and stating: “Fake Alert!!! The video of the Russian Foreign Minister being used in this post is fake!”

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