Delhi Police foils alleged Pakistan-backed terror plot, arrest 6 operatives linked to two modules

The Delhi Police on Monday claimed to have foiled an alleged Pakistan-backed terror plot to attack police establishments and other vital installations in the national capital using petrol bombs, arresting six operatives linked to two separate modules allegedly controlled by handlers based in Pakistan.

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Addressing the press, ACP (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwaha said that the conspiracy was orchestrated by Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti’s network, with one module allegedly tasked with carrying out a petrol bomb attack on a Delhi Police installation under the directions of Pakistan-based ISI-linked handler Rana Hunain, while another module was engaged in smuggling sophisticated weapons into India through drones allegedly operated from Pakistan.

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He said that Special Cell’s Northern Range teams dismantled both modules in coordinated operations, registering separate FIRs under relevant provisions of the BNS and Arms Act.

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According to him, the first module consisted of Danish alias Chand Miya (24) and Salman (20), both residents of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. They were apprehended near Vijay Ghat before they could allegedly execute the planned attack.

Police seized three petrol bombs (Molotov cocktails), a stolen motorcycle, Rs 2,000 in cash and mobile phones containing alleged chats, photographs and videos exchanged with Pakistani handlers.

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The cop mentioned that Danish came in contact with Rana Hunain through social media in April this year. He was allegedly instructed to conduct reconnaissance of police establishments and other sensitive locations in Delhi before carrying out an attack using petrol bombs. Police claimed he had been promised Rs 20,000 upon successful completion of the mission.

Salman, described as Danish’s associate, allegedly travelled to Delhi with him and was assigned the task of filming the attack. He too was allegedly promised Rs 20,000.

In a parallel operation, Special Cell busted another module allegedly involved in receiving sophisticated weapons smuggled into India from Pakistan through drones.

Police arrested Tayyab (27) of Shaheen Bagh, Jubair Khan (24) of Ghaziabad and Ali Fazal (26) of Meerut from the Kalindi Kunj area, while Malkiat Singh (36) was arrested later from Amritsar in Punjab.

The police seized three sophisticated pistols, five live cartridges, two vehicles — a Hyundai Verna and a Ford EcoSport — along with mobile phones allegedly containing incriminating conversations with Pakistani handlers.

Kushwaha added that the module was also allegedly being operated by Pakistan-based handler Hasan Gujjar, another associate of Shahzad Bhatti.

Police said that weapons were dropped across the border using drones and later distributed through local operatives. The funds generated from selling these weapons were allegedly intended to finance terror and criminal activities in India.

Investigators said Tayyab allegedly recruited his associate Jubair Khan to collect a consignment of weapons from Malkiat Singh in Amritsar. The weapons were then allegedly handed over to Ali Fazal for sale in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Police also said Ali Fazal has a previous Arms Act case registered against him by the Uttar Pradesh Police in 2025.