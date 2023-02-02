Delhi Police get Rs 11,933 crore

PTI

New Delhi, February 1

The Delhi Police have been allocated Rs 11,933.03 crore in the Union Budget for 2023-24, an increase of 15.22 per cent from the last fiscal, according to the official data released on Wednesday.

The provision is for routine expenses as well as for various schemes to be implemented by Delhi Police such as developing traffic and communication networks in NCR mega cities and a model traffic system.

Expansion of communication infrastructure and training, induction of latest technology and installation of traffic signals, are some of the other works which come under the remit of Delhi Police.

For the financial year 2022-23, the budget allocated to the law enforcement agency was Rs 10,096.29 crore. However, it was later revised to Rs 11,617.59 crore. According to police, Rs 9,808.39 crore was allocated for establishment-related expenditure in financial year 2022-23, while Rs 287 crore was spent on security surveillance system and other advanced equipment.