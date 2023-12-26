New Delhi, December 26
The Delhi Police on Tuesday evening received a call about a blast near the Israel embassy located in the New Delhi district, officials said.
According to Delhi Fire Services officials, the call was received at 5.47 pm and was transferred from the PCR (police control room) of the Delhi Police.
Police and fire department officials are at the spot and a search operation is underway, they said.
Delhi Police get call about blast near Israel embassy, search on
Police and fire department officials are at the spot