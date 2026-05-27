Delhi Police Head Constable caught taking Rs 20,000 bribe

The Vigilance unit arrested a Delhi Police Head Constable (HC) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a complainant. The accused was posted at the Kamla Market police station in Central district.

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According to the police, a complainant approached the Vigilance unit alleging that a head constable posted at the Kamla Market police station had demanded a bribe from him. An altercation took place between him and one of his relatives. Later, both parties approached the Kamla Market police station to lodge complaints.

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The matter was later amicably settled between the parties with the intervention of their acquaintances. Despite the settlement, the cop threatened the complainant to send him to jail and initially demanded a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from him.

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The amount was later negotiated to Rs 1 lakh. The complainant allegedly paid Rs 50,000 on the same day and another Rs 20,000 later. Despite this, the cop continued pressuring the complainant to pay the remaining amount. The entire conversation was audio recorded.

Acting on the complaint, the Vigilance Unit laid a trap at the Kamla Market police booth on the evening of May 25. During the proceedings, the complainant entered the booth and handed over Rs 20,000 to the cop. The Vigilance team immediately apprehended him and recovered the bribe amount from his possession.

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Accordingly, a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at Vigilance police station. The accused has been arrested and further investigation was on, an official said.

The police advised citizens to come forward and report any instances where police personnel demand bribe. Complaints can be lodged through the Vigilance Helpline at 1064 or via WhatsApp at 9910641064. Citizens may also visit the Vigilance Office at Barakhamba Road, New Delhi, in person to lodge complaints related to bribery demands.