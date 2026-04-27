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Home / Delhi / Delhi Police head constable who shot dead delivery worker in Jaffarpur Kalan arrested

Delhi Police head constable who shot dead delivery worker in Jaffarpur Kalan arrested

Accused went into hiding after the incident but was traced and arrested within 24 hours following raids and local intelligence inputs

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:55 PM Apr 27, 2026 IST
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A Delhi Police head constable accused of shooting dead a 21-year-old delivery agent and injuring his friend following an altercation in southwest Delhi's Jaffarpur Kalan area has been arrested, officials said on Monday.

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The arrest comes within 24 hours of the incident, they said, adding that he had been hiding and was apprehended around midnight from the Jaffarpur area.

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The accused, identified as Neeraj, has been posted with the local police unit, a senior police officer confirmed.

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However, he was not on duty at the time of the incident, according to the officer.

In the early hours of Sunday, Neeraj allegedly opened fire at Pandav Kumar, a food delivery agent, and his friend Krishan following a heated argument. Kumar died of a gunshot wound, while Krishan sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment.

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According to police, the incident took place at around 2.30 am when the victims were standing by a road after attending a birthday celebration in the area. Neeraj, who lives nearby, got into an argument with them before allegedly firing from close range.

"The accused fired at Kumar from point-blank range. The bullet pierced through his chest and also hit his friend," a police officer said. Both victims were rushed to a hospital, where Kumar was declared brought dead.

The accused had immediately fled the spot after the incident.

A case of murder and attempt to murder was registered at the Jaffarpur Kalan police station, and multiple teams were formed to trace the accused.

Police said Neeraj was tracked down and arrested after sustained efforts, including local intelligence inputs and raids in the surrounding areas.

Further investigation is under way to ascertain the exact sequence of events and circumstances that led to the firing, police added.

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