Delhi Police head constable, wife found dead inside Narela flat

A Delhi Police head constable and his wife were found dead inside their flat in outer north Delhi’s Narela on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as head constable Monu, around 40, posted in North District, and his wife Meenu (35), the police said.

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According to the police, a PCR call was received around 1 pm about a flat in the Narela area that was locked from inside. After getting information, the police reached the spot and, with the assistance of the Fire Department, gained entry into the premises. The bodies of the couple were found in the same room, officials said.

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According to preliminary information, the couple’s two children were away from home at the time of the incident. They later returned and found the flat locked from inside. When their repeated knocks went unanswered, neighbours gathered outside, sources said.

A neighbour alleged that Monu had killed his wife before dying by suicide. The police, however, have not confirmed this sequence of events.

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The neighbour said Monu had been living in the area for 12 to 15 years and was posted as a head constable with the Delhi Police. He said residents learnt about the incident after the police and fire personnel reached the spot.

According to the preliminary account, neighbours looked inside through a window and saw Meenu lying dead, while Monu was found hanging. The police have not confirmed the circumstances in which either of them died and are examining the sequence of events.

Teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory and Crime Branch, along with senior police officers, inspected the scene. The bodies were shifted to Raja Harish Chandra Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The police are examining all possible circumstances surrounding the deaths, including whether any dispute preceded the incident. Legal proceedings are underway and the exact cause and circumstances of the deaths will be established during the investigation.