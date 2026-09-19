Delhi Police head constable, wife found dead inside Narela flat

A Delhi Police head constable and his wife were found dead inside their flat in outer north Delhi’s Narela on Saturday, police said.

The police are probing, among other reasons, a domestic row that turned fatal.

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The deceased were identified as Head Constable Monu, around 40, posted in North District, and his 35-year-old wife, Meenu.

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The police were called at around 1 pm about a locked flat in the locality with no response to repeated knocks.

A team went to the house and broke open the door with the help of the Fire Department to find Monu and Meenu dead inside, the police said.

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The couple’s two children were away at the time of the incident. When they returned, they found the flat locked from inside. After their knocks went unanswered, neighbours gathered at the spot, sources said.

A neighbour suspected it to be an instance of a murder-suicide.

“He was our neighbour and posted as a Head Constable in the Delhi Police. He had been living here for 12 to 15 years,” the neighbour said.

According to the preliminary account, neighbours allegedly looked inside through a window and saw Meenu lying dead, while Monu was hanging.

The Forensic Science Laboratory team, Crime Team and other officers visited the house and examined it.

The bodies were taken to Raja Harish Chandra Hospital for post-mortem.