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Home / Delhi / Delhi Police hike edu scholarship to Rs 20,000, announce Rs 50K reward for NEET, JEE toppers

Delhi Police hike edu scholarship to Rs 20,000, announce Rs 50K reward for NEET, JEE toppers

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:12 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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In a what it described as a Diwali gift to the families of its personnel, the Delhi Police announced a series of educational welfare measures, including an increase in higher education scholarships, cash incentives for meritorious students and full fee reimbursement for the wards of personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The changes have been introduced through amendments to an earlier Standing Order No. governing the Delhi Police Education Fund.

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Under the revised provisions, the scholarship for children of police personnel pursuing academic, diploma and professional courses has been increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000.

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The Delhi Police Education Fund will also provide a one-time incentive of Rs 5,000 each to students securing more than 90 per cent marks in Classes X and XII. The provision will be applicable from the academic year 2025-26.

In another measure to reward academic excellence, students securing a position among the top 1,000 candidates in national-level competitive examinations, including IIT-JEE and NEET, will receive Rs 50,000 each along with a certificate of appreciation from the fund.

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The amendments also provide for reimbursement of the full higher education fee of the wards of police personnel who laid down their lives while performing government duties. This benefit will also be applicable from the 2025-26 academic year.

The revised rules offer flexibility to students changing their professional or trade courses after successfully completing the first year. They will not be required to refund the scholarship received for that year and may continue receiving assistance from the second year of the new course. The facility can be availed only once by an employee.

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