Delhi Police organise mass singing of Vande Mataram at headquarters

The Delhi Police on Tuesday organised a mass singing of the National Song, ‘Vande Mataram’, at its headquarters as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga 2026’ campaign, which marks 150 years of the patriotic song.

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Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, IPS, senior officers and personnel attended the programme.

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A documentary on the history and significance of ‘Vande Mataram’ was screened, followed by the collective singing of the National Song and the National Anthem.

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The Delhi Police said the programme aimed to promote patriotism, national unity and a sense of collective commitment among its personnel.

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, initiated under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, is being observed across the country. This year, it focuses on patriotism, pride in the Tiranga and the spirit of devotion to the motherland reflected in ‘Vande Mataram’.

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‘Vande Mataram’, composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875, has long been associated with India’s freedom struggle and continues to evoke a sense of devotion to the motherland.