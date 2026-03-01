Delhi Police initiate disciplinary action against inspector

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The Delhi Police on Sunday initiated disciplinary action against an inspector after a video circulating on social media showed him allegedly claiming that criminals involved in narcotics and other offences are released on the directions of public representatives.

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In an official clarification issued on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest), Akanksha Yadav, said the police said the statements made by the cop during a public interaction were “irresponsible” and not based on facts. The department emphasised that the remarks did not reflect the official position of the Delhi Police.

At the time of the incident, he was serving as the Additional Station House Officer (ATO) of Ashok Vihar and was temporarily looking after the work of the Station House Officer (SHO) of Bharat Nagar Police Station, as the regular SHO was on leave.

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According to the DCP, the comments were made in his personal capacity and were not representative of the department’s functioning. Taking cognisance of the matter, the Delhi Police removed him from the charge of the SHO with immediate effect and transferred him to District Lines.

Officials said appropriate disciplinary proceedings had been initiated against him in accordance with established rules and regulations.

Reiterating its position, the Delhi Police stated that it functions strictly according to law and examines every case on its merit without any external interference.

“The conduct does not reflect the professional standards of the Delhi Police,” the statement said, adding that the force remained committed to a sustained and relentless drive against narcotics and maintained a zero-tolerance policy towards crime in society.

This came after a video circulating on social media contains certain statements attributed to a police officer, alleging that criminals involved in narcotics and other offences are released on the directions of the public representatives.