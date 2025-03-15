DT
PT
Home / Delhi / Delhi Police issue over 1,200 challans for drunken driving during Holi

Delhi Police issue over 1,200 challans for drunken driving during Holi

In total, 7,230 individuals were penalised for various traffic violations, say police
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:41 PM Mar 15, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The Delhi Police issued a total of 1,213 challans for drunken driving on the occasion of Holi, marking a significant increase compared to 824 challans last year.

According to the data, the traffic police also focused on other road safety violations, issuing 2,376 challans for riders not wearing helmets.

To enforce safety during the festivities, the police deployed 84 special drunken driving checking teams and 40 joint teams of traffic police and local police.

“These special traffic police checking teams were stationed on various roads and strategic locations/intersections all over Delhi to check drunken driving,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dinesh Kumar Gupta.

The teams used breathalysers and alcometers to test drivers for alcohol consumption.

In addition to the drunken driving and riding without helmet violations, individuals were penalised for triple riding (573), using tinted glass (97) and for other offences (2,971). In total, 7,230 individuals were penalised for various traffic violations, added the officer.

Meanwhile, the day also saw a violent incident in East Delhi, where two men were arrested for the murder of a man after a heated argument over their motorcycles brushing against each other. The dispute escalated, and the accused killed the victim by slitting his throat with a broken liquor bottle, said officials.

