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Home / Delhi / Delhi Police issue traffic advisory ahead of CJP protest on October 10; check affected routes

Delhi Police issue traffic advisory ahead of CJP protest on October 10; check affected routes

Traffic diversions and restrictions may be enforced from 6 am; Delhi Police have identified 30 traffic points and surrounding stretches where commuters may face disruptions

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:30 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Traffic congestion on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway near Sirhaul Toll Plaza, in Gurugram, Haryana, Friday. PTI Photo
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Traffic movement across several parts of New Delhi and Central Delhi is likely to be affected on Saturday in view of the law-and-order situation, the Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory on Friday.

Traffic diversions and restrictions may be enforced from 6 am, depending on the prevailing situation. The police have identified 30 traffic points and surrounding stretches where commuters may face disruptions.

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The affected locations include the Shankar Road-Vande Matram ‘T’ Point towards New Delhi, Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Jhandewalan, Panchkuian, Mandi House, Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk, Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, Guru Nanak Chowk and Chemsford Road-Outer Circle Connaught Place ‘T’ Point.

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Other stretches that may be affected include the Bharion Road-MGM Ring Road ‘T’ Point, Lodhi Road Flyover, Neela Gumbad, Madarsa ‘T’ Point, Samrat Hotel roundabout, Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg crossing, under Bhikaji Cama Place, under Moti Bagh Flyover and the Ring Road-San Martin Marg ‘T’ Point.

The advisory also covers the Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar Road roundabout, Windsor Palace roundabout, Tolstoy-Janpath crossing, Rail Bhawan roundabout, Jai Singh Road-Sansad Marg crossing, the Outer Circle Connaught Place-Barakhamba Road ‘T’ Point, Gol Dak Khana, Patel Chowk, Jai Singh Road-Ashoka Road ‘T’ Point, RML Hospital roundabout and the Outer Circle Connaught Place-Sansad Marg ‘T’ Point.

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The traffic police have advised commuters travelling towards railway stations, inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs) and the airport through New Delhi and Central Delhi to plan their journeys in advance and keep additional travel time in hand.

People have also been urged to avoid non-essential travel. The police said traffic management measures would remain dynamic and could be relaxed or regulated based on real-time assessments of the situation on the ground.

Commuters have been advised to follow the official Delhi Traffic Police platforms for real-time updates, traffic alerts and information on alternative routes.

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