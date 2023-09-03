Delhi Police issue traffic advisory for summit

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 2

Addressing concerns of people boarding or alighting flights or those needing to use long distance trains during the G20 summit on September 9 and 10, the Delhi Police today released a set of instructions.

These do’s and don’ts will also cater to multiple questions on transport within New Delhi. The Delhi Police tweeted saying it is was receiving a lot of queries from the public about its traffic management plan for the summit.

The Delhi Police mentioned the traffic police advisory said those wanting to reach the airport will have the following options. People reaching the New Delhi railway station on board trains are advised to board the metro’s airport express — available on the Ajmeri gate entry of the railway station.

“Passengers should note that road journey towards IGI Airport will be affected from midnight on the intervening night of September 7-8 to 11:55 pm on September 10,” the advisory said. Those travelling by road to the airport need to keep sufficient time at hand to take alternative routes – a list of these has been posted on the website of traffic police.

Those arriving on board trains to New Delhi and desiring to reach destinations within Delhi should opt for the Metro. The Delhi Metro’s yellow line is at the Ajmeri Gate side of the railway station.

Also, no taxi and autorickshaw will be allowed to enter or ply in New Delhi district from 5 am on September 9 to midnight on September 10.

However, taxis carrying bonafide residents and tourists having valid bookings in hotels located inside New Delhi district will be allowed to ply on the road network inside the district.

Outside the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area, the flow of general traffic will remain unaffected, with the exception of National Highway 48 (NH-48)-Delhi Gurugram road. Vehicles dealing with housekeeping, catering, waste management, etc. for hotels, hospitals and other important installations in the New Delhi district will be allowed after verification.

All medical shops, grocery shops, milk booths, and vegetable and fruit shops will remain open throughout Delhi. Medical practitioners and paramedics will be allowed to use their private vehicles as well as government vehicles in the specific zones.

The city bus service will not be available in the New Delhi Area. There will not be any lockdown-like situation during the G-20 Summit in Delhi.

Interstate buses will reach designated points like buses coming from Punjab, parts of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh will continue to terminate at the ISBT, Kashmere Gate.

