Delhi Police launch city-wide anti-drug awareness campaign

Delhi Police launch city-wide anti-drug awareness campaign

Move aims to support Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan initiated by PM Modi
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:09 AM Jun 27, 2025 IST
L-G VK Saxena destroys seized drugs during an anti-drug event at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi on Thursday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MUKESH AGGARWAL
In a concerted effort to rid the Capital of drug abuse and illicit trafficking, Delhi Police on Thursday conducted a city-wide public awareness campaign under the ongoing ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Pakhwada’ (Drug-Free India Fortnight), which is being observed from June 12 to 26. The campaign aligns with the nationwide ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has set an ambitious target to make Delhi drug-free by 2027.

Under the leadership of Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and guided by a ‘Zero Tolerance’ policy towards drugs, the Public Relations Branch of Delhi Police, in coordination with all 15 territorial police districts, organised the campaign with its central event at Central Park, Connaught Place. The campaign was designed and supervised by Additional Commissioner of Police (PRO) Sanjay Tyagi, IPS, with coordination led by ACP/APRO Ranjay Atrishya.

The campaign aimed to raise mass awareness and mobilise public participation in the fight against drug abuse. Various high-footfall venues across Delhi were selected for interactive activities and outreach. These included malls, markets and historical locations such as Red Fort, Select City Mall in Saket and Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj.

Public awareness was spread through street plays, short films, informative pamphlets, educational posters and standees, and a painting exhibition to engage young minds. The ‘Jansampark Vahan’ of Delhi Police also toured parts of the city to further amplify the message.

Each police district carried out its own awareness programmes simultaneously. Among the locations were Vegas Mall in Dwarka, Nehru Place in South-East Delhi, Ajmal Khan Road in Central District and Netaji Subhash Place in North-West Delhi. Painting exhibitions and street plays especially drew attention from children, students and local residents.

The campaign underlined the serious health, social and psychological impacts of drug abuse while also encouraging citizens to play an active role in reporting and resisting the menace. Informative materials distributed during the campaign provided guidance on identifying early

signs of addiction and seeking help.

This drive culminated on the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, observed globally on June 26. The day serves as a powerful reminder of the need for collective action against substance abuse and its devastating impact on individuals, families and society.

