Delhi Police launch ‘Thana Diwas’ to hear public grievances

The Delhi Police on Saturday launched “Thana Diwas — Jan Sunwai”, a citizen-focused initiative to strengthen public outreach, improve access to police services and ensure the timely resolution of grievances through direct interaction between residents and senior police officers.

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The programme, launched under the guidance of Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and the leadership of Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha, aims to promote transparency, accountability and responsiveness in policing while building greater public trust in law enforcement agencies in the Capital.

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As part of the first phase, the Delhi Police organised the initiative across all 29 police stations in the Central Range on June 20. The exercise covered 15 police stations in the Central district and 14 in the North district. Citizens were invited to present complaints, grievances, suggestions and public safety concerns directly to senior officers.

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The police said officers assigned complaints requiring immediate intervention or field verification to the concerned officials on the spot for prompt action. Senior officers, including Special Commissioners of Police, Joint Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners of Police and Assistant Commissioners of Police, attended the proceedings on a rotational basis to ensure effective monitoring and faster decision-making.

Officers from the Central Range visited designated police stations, interacted with residents and reviewed complaints. They marked issues requiring further inquiry to the concerned officers for follow-up action and resolution.

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Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range) Madhur Verma attended the Jan Sunwai programmes at the Civil Lines and Daryaganj police stations. He interacted with residents, reviewed grievance redressal efforts and stressed the need for prompt, fair and citizen-friendly policing.

The police said the initiative received an encouraging response from residents, who raised a wide range of concerns and suggestions related to policing and public services.

Officials described the programme as an important step towards making policing more accessible, transparent and participative, while strengthening cooperation and trust between citizens of the country and the police.