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Home / Delhi / Delhi Police nab absconding gangster

Delhi Police nab absconding gangster

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:39 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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Delhi Police have arrested an alleged member of the Rohit Choudhary gang, who had been absconding after being declared a proclaimed offender in four criminal cases, including an alleged attack on a fellow inmate inside Tihar Jail. The arrest followed a 700-km inter-state pursuit that ended in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

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The accused, identified as Rahul Rawat (28), a resident of Sangam Vihar, was wanted in connection with an alleged attempt to murder a fellow inmate inside Tihar Jail in 2023.

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Police said Rawat had been evading arrest after his release from jail by frequently changing locations and avoiding court proceedings in several pending cases. As a result, he was declared a proclaimed offender in four cases.

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According to the Special Cell, Rawat was allegedly among a group of inmates who attacked another prisoner inside Tihar Jail with improvised sharp weapons on May 29, 2023.

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