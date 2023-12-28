Delhi Police nab conman-cricketer

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 27

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested conman and ex-cricketer Mrinank Singh for duping hotels.

The 25-year-old had duped Taj Palace hotel in Delhi for Rs 5,53,000 in July last year.

ADCP New Delhi District Ravikant Kumar said, “It has also surfaced that the accused duped multiple luxury hotels owners and managers across India by impersonating as senior IPS Officer. Among his victims was also a famous Indian cricketer.” Singh, who hails from Faridabad, had played for Haryana U-19 cricket team and had claimed that he had represented Mumbai Indians in the IPL.