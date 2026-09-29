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Home / Delhi / Delhi Police nab man for duping 41 people of Rs 40L on pretext of overseas jobs

Delhi Police nab man for duping 41 people of Rs 40L on pretext of overseas jobs

Lured victims through social media advertisements

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:18 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly duping 41 job seekers of around Rs 40 lakh on the pretext of arranging jobs in Russia and Israel, the police said.

The accused, Shantaram Barku Shelke, proprietor of SS Overseas Travels Agency, allegedly lured the victims through social media advertisements and provided them with fake job offer letters, visas and air tickets to convince them they had secured job abroad, they said.

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According to the police, when the victims reached the airport to travel abroad, they were informed that the documents provided to them were fake. Their subsequent attempts to contact Shelke and his associate, Asif, allegedly failed as the accused switched off their mobile phones and abandoned their office.

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The agency had been operating from Jawahar Park in Laxmi Nagar, where Shelke had allegedly opened an overseas employment office. The police said he has also obtained GST registration to give the business a legitimate appearance.

The EOW received a complaint involving 41 victims. During investigation, it examined their statements as well as those of the landlord and other witnesses. Investigators also collected rent agreements, bank records and other relevant documents.

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The police said a major portion of the amount was allegedly deposited into the firm’s bank account and Shelke’s personal account.

Shelke allegedly went absconding after the victims discovered the fraud. Investigators conducted searches and local enquiries in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand and subsequently obtained an arrest warrant.

A technical and financial analysis of mobile and bank records, along with field surveillance, helped the investigators trace Shelke to Nalasopara in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, the police said.

An EOW team travelled to the location and arrested him after completing the necessary legal formalities. He was subsequently produced before the court for remand. Further investigation is underway and the police are verifying Shelke’s criminal antecedents.

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