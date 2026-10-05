Delhi Police nab man wanted in 2 forgery cases after multi-state tracking

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has arrested a man wanted in two cases involving the alleged use of forged government documents after tracking his movements across Mumbai and Gujarat.

The accused, Kushal Samir Mehta, was apprehended from the Borivali railway station in Mumbai on October 1.

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According to the police, Mehta is an accused in FIRs registered in 2022 and 2025 at the EOW police station in New Delhi. The first case was registered on a complaint by a Senior Accounts Officer of the Ministry of Finance regarding alleged attempts to encash government payments using forged sanction letters, treasury/payment instruments and other documents.

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The questioned documents involved payments of Rs 7.62 crore in favour of M/s Andy's Creation and Rs 11 crore in favour of M/s Essenzaa Nutrition Pvt Ltd. Verification found the documents to be fake and the payments were not released, the police said.

During investigation, the police also found material relating to purported government and defence supply orders allegedly used to project genuine government contracts before beneficiary companies, banks and private financiers. The police said persons associated with the beneficiary concerns had disclosed Mehta's alleged role in providing or arranging the questioned documents and financial instruments.

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In another case, registered in September 2025 on a complaint by an Ahmedabad-based businessman, Mehta allegedly claimed to have access to government departments and promised to facilitate government-related work, recover business-related amounts and get official processes completed. The complainant alleged that he was induced to make payments on several occasions and suffered a loss of around Rs 3.12 crore.

The complainant also alleged receiving purported documents of several government departments and agencies, besides court-related documents, treasury cheques, demand drafts and receipts.

The police said Mehta had failed to join the investigation in the 2022 case despite repeated notices and court opportunities, following which non-bailable warrants were issued against him.

A team comprising SI Rahul, SI Ravinder Saroha and two head constables was formed to trace him. Technical surveillance indicated his presence in Mumbai on September 28. The team conducted verification in Ghatkopar but found that he was frequently changing locations.

Further analysis of call detail records and location charts indicated that Mehta moved from Mumbai towards Gujarat on September 29, with his movements traced through Palitana, Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad and Vadodara.

The police said he subsequently returned to Mumbai by train. With assistance from the Railway Protection Force, the EOW team identified him in a reserved compartment of Train No. 12928 and apprehended him at the Borivali railway station during the early hours of October 1.

Mehta was produced before a Mumbai court for transit remand and subsequently brought to Delhi. The Patiala House Courts sent him to four-day police custody till October 7 for further interrogation, confrontation and recovery of documentary and electronic evidence.

The police said Mehta had also been found involved or named in two other forgery-related cases registered in Mumbai. His role in those cases and possible involvement in other offences were being verified.

The EOW is further investigating the alleged source and preparation of the forged documents, electronic and money trails and the involvement of other associates, beneficiaries and possible victims.