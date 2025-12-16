Delhi Police nabs 10 'scammers' in digital fraud crackdown

The Delhi Police have apprehended 10 people allegedly involved in digital fraud and extortion scams amounting to over Rs 50 crore, an officer said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The accused, including the alleged mastermind of the gang, were arrested from different states. The arrests followed a multi-state operation spanning seven states - Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Advertisement

According to the police, the accused were part of an organised international digital fraud and extortion syndicate that targeted victims across the country using multiple online platforms.

Advertisement

“Investigations revealed that the syndicate was linked to at least 61 complaints registered on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), with the total fraud amount exceeding Rs 50 crore,” the officer said.

Key accused were arrested from Kerala, Delhi and Mumbai in Maharashtra.