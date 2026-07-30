Delhi Police not to take adverse action against CJP protesters: Government order

Delhi Police will not take any legal adverse action against individuals who participated in the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest in the national capital, but those with criminal background will have to face action, according to a Delhi government order.

Advertisement

In its order, the home department said that with regard to arrests or detentions, if already made, the process for reviewing the arrests and releasing the arrested persons will be undertaken expeditiously.

Advertisement

Delhi Police have registered 13 FIRs in connection with the violence during 'Chalo Sansad' march by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on July 20. The police have also identified more than 2,800 people with criminal background who participated in the protest march.

Advertisement

"Government of NCT of Delhi does not propose to take any further adverse action against the individuals involved in the protests, and the matter shall be treated as closed without any future proceedings on this account," the home department said in its order.

It stated that no adverse legal action will be taken by any of the police authorities within NCT of Delhi against those persons who have been involved in these protests.

Advertisement

The protection, however, shall not extend to persons having criminal antecedents, as mandated in the recent order of the Supreme Court, the order said.

The July 20 violence took place during the march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament in New Delhi district.

Ahead of the protest, Delhi Police had significantly stepped up security across New Delhi district and other sensitive locations, deploying large numbers of personnel, paramilitary forces, barricades, anti-riot equipment and network jammers.

The police had maintained that no permission was sought for the march towards Parliament and clarified that the protesters would not be allowed to proceed into the high-security zone.

According to the police, several thousand protesters tried to breach barricades at multiple locations in New Delhi district during the march, triggering clashes with security personnel.

Security personnel used tear gas shells and lathi-charge to disperse the crowd after repeated appeals to maintain order failed, while protesters allegedly pelted them with stones and damaged public property. Around 200 personnel were injured, while over 65 protesters were also hurt in the violence, according to the police.

The police had said that over 15 vehicles were damaged during the protest.

Delhi Police had also registered FIR at the Special Cell police station against some social media handles for allegedly using derogatory remarks against the prime minister.

The police have also identified over 2,800 people with criminal background. Police officials said that they have identified such people using facial recognition system high resolution camera installed at the Jantar Mantar.

Following the clashes, Delhi Police detained several protesters. Senior officers later clarified that all the detained were released.