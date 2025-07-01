Delhi Police on alert as gangster Neeraj Bawana gets custody parole to visit ailing wife

The Delhi Police has stepped up security after jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana was granted parole for a day to visit his ailing wife at a Shadipur hospital on Tuesday, a police source said.

Multiple security layers have been deployed to escort Bawana, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, the source said.

"Multiple teams have been positioned along the route from Tihar Jail to the hospital to prevent any untoward incident and any gang-related threats," he added.

Security arrangements have been tightened and elaborate plans are in place to ensure no breach of law and order.

Bawana's movement will be closely monitored by special units and district police personnel, he said.