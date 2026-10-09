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Home / Delhi / Delhi Police on high alert ahead of INDIA bloc march to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Delhi Police on high alert ahead of INDIA bloc march to Rashtrapati Bhavan

More than 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across central Delhi, where the Cockroach Janata Party too has announced another protest on Saturday, this time against Kumar

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:14 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Security beefs up in New Delhi on Friday. Image credit/PTI File
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Delhi Police has stepped up security across the national capital ahead of the INDIA bloc’s Friday march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to seek President Droupadi Murmu’s intervention over its demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, sources said.

More than 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across central Delhi, where the Cockroach Janata Party too has announced another protest on Saturday, this time against Kumar.

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Security has been strengthened around Parliament, Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar and other sensitive locations.

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Police teams are keeping a close watch on possible gathering points and routes leading towards Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Additional contingents of Central Armed Police Forces have been mobilised to man key roads.

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Pickets and barricades have been placed at strategic points.

The police have urged commuters to plan their journeys and follow traffic advisories as restrictions and diversions may affect movement in central Delhi.

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