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Home / Delhi / Delhi Police organise workshop on women’s safety

Delhi Police organise workshop on women’s safety

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:34 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Delhi Police personnel with a girl volunteer at Coronation Park.
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The Delhi Police on Saturday organised a community awareness programme at Coronation Park in the North-West district of the Capital under their ‘WE CARE’ initiative, focusing on women’s safety, cybercrime prevention, road safety and public engagement.

The programme featured a live performance by the Delhi Police Female Brass Music Band, which also drew the participation of the public. A special session on women’s safety and self-defence was also organised, during which participants were briefed on safety measures and basic self-defence techniques.

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The SWAT team held an interactive session with residents to familiarise them with its functioning and strengthen public confidence in the police.

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Personnel from the Cyber Police Station conducted an awareness session on cyber safety, online fraud and preventive measures, highlighting practical precautions to protect oneself while using digital platforms and online services.

As part of the outreach initiative, the Delhi Police Jansampark Vahan, equipped with audio-visual facilities, and the Delhi Traffic Police Road Safety Education Vehicle were deployed at the venue. Informative videos showcasing police activities and services, along with road safety awareness content, were screened for the public.

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