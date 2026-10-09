Delhi Police reels highlight abuse of women cops amid protests

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The Delhi Police today posted a series of Instagram Reels under the message “Respect her dignity”, featuring women personnel recounting instances of verbal abuse, physical assault, harassment and exhaustion while performing law-and-order duties during recent protests.

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Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Tanushree, in one of the reels, said, “Highly abusive and indecent language is being used during the protest. In particular, objectionable and indecent language is being directed at female police personnel as well. Such language is being used to provoke the police and tarnish its image. Despite this, the Delhi Police is continuing to perform its duty professionally to maintain law and order. We will continue to work professionally to ensure the safety and security of people.”

In another reel, DCP Shrishti Pandey said, “The protest is taking place in Delhi, and there is no issue from the Delhi Police’s side with authorised media personnel covering the entire event. However, there are certain elements who are self-proclaimed journalists, who try to incite police personnel, provoke them into giving reactions, and visibly attempt to obstruct the police in the discharge of their duties. Authorised media personnel are free to carry out their journalistic duties, but these self-proclaimed journalists should not obstruct the work of the police.”

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The campaign comes against the backdrop of continuing political demonstrations in New Delhi over the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Several opposition-led marches in recent weeks have resulted in tense face-offs between protesters and the police.

Through the videos, the police have sought to draw attention to the difficulties faced by women personnel who are deployed on the front line during such confrontations. The clips show female officers speaking about the pressure of managing large and sometimes aggressive gatherings while remaining on duty for prolonged periods.

The posts, tagged with hashtags including #DPUpdates, appear aimed at presenting the police personnel’s perspective at a time when videos of confrontations between protesters and cops frequently circulate on social media platforms.