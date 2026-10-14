Delhi Police refutes claims of attack at Rahul Gandhi’s residence, says viral video ‘fake’
The police also warned that legal action was being initiated against accounts allegedly involved in spreading the misinformation
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with NSUI members and other protesters, who were allegedly injured amid crackdown by police in the recent protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, during a press conference after their meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo: PTI
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A viral social media post claiming an attack and gunfire at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s residence is fake, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday, warning against the circulation of misleading information.
The Delhi Police, in a post on its official X handle, said the video was old footage from a December 2019 incident and had no connection with recent events, dismissing claims of an attack at the residence of the Leader of Opposition as false.
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The police also warned that legal action was being initiated against accounts allegedly involved in spreading the misinformation.
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They also advised social media users to verify information through official channels.
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