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Home / Delhi / Delhi Police register 3 FIRs over Jantar Mantar protests seeking CEC's resignation

Delhi Police register 3 FIRs over Jantar Mantar protests seeking CEC's resignation

Cases invoke Section 223 of BNS; no individual or organisation named as accused, though organisers and groups mentioned in FIRs

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:14 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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A student activist clings to a Delhi Police bus to stop it from moving away with detained protesters, while security personnel intervene during a demonstration demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities, near Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, October 2, 2026. PTI
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Delhi Police on Saturday registered at least three FIRs in connection with Friday protests by student organisations, political parties and civil society activists who attempted to gather at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Two FIRs were registered at Parliament Street police station and one at Connaught Place police station, invoking Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for alleged disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant, a senior police officer said.

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No individual or organisation has been named as an accused in the FIRs. However, details of organisers and organisations that proposed or participated in the demonstrations have been mentioned in the contents of the FIRs, an officer said.

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On Friday, students, political leaders and civil society activists attempted to reach Jantar Mantar to demand Kumar's resignation over allegations concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The Election Commission's position and responses to these allegations have not been detailed in the FIRs.

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Police said the protesters violated prohibitory orders imposed across New Delhi district under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The orders were issued ahead of the protest to ensure public safety, maintain public order and facilitate smooth traffic movement.

Under Section 163, gatherings of five or more people, processions, demonstrations, picketing, dharnas, slogan shouting and speeches were prohibited without prior written permission.

Carrying firearms, banners, placards, lathis, swords, sticks, brickbats and similar articles was also prohibited.

Police had publicly notified the restrictions nearly three hours before the proposed protest on Friday morning and warned that violations would invite action under Section 223 of the BNS and other applicable provisions.

Section 223 provides for imprisonment of up to six months, or a fine of up to Rs 2,500, or both, for disobedience of such an order. Where the disobedience causes or tends to cause danger to human life, health or safety, or causes or tends to cause a riot or affray, the punishment can extend to one year, or a fine of up to Rs 5,000, or both, according to police.

Nearly 1,000 people were detained from Jantar Mantar and surrounding areas as police and paramilitary personnel prevented large groups from reaching the protest site. Many of those detained were subsequently released.

Those detained included AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi, Sanjay Singh, Kuldeep Kumar, Jarnail Singh and Sanjeev Jha, AISA national president Neha Bora, civil society activist Yogendra Yadav, RJD MP Manoj Jha, CPI Rajya Sabha MP P Sandesh, Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib, NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar and DYFI national president A A Rahim.

Several detainees were taken to different police stations, including Fatehpur Beri, Dwarka Sector 23, Karawal Nagar and Badarpur. Atishi, Anurag Dhanda and Kuldeep Kumar were taken to Fatehpur Beri, while Sanjay Singh, Bharadwaj and Sanjeev Jha were taken to Dwarka Sector 23, according to information from the day's police action.

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