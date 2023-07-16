Delhi Police register case over call threatening hijacking of Air India flight to Tel Aviv

ANI
New Delhi, July 16
Delhi Police on Sunday registered a case in connection with a call to an Air India call centre in Pune on July 13, threatening the hijacking of a Delhi-Tel Aviv flight.
According to the police, the person who made the call said he overheard another person saying that a flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv will be hijacked.
Further, according to the FIR filed by Delhi Police at 6.05 am on July 13, a call was received at the Air India call centre in Pune. The caller, who introduced himself as Anurag from Assam, said he overheard a person talking about the hijacking of the Delhi-Tel Aviv flight.
"Following the call threatening the hijacking of an Air India Delhi-Tel Aviv flight, a meeting of the BTAC (Bomb Threat Assessment Committee) was convened at Guwahati airport and a special security committee also met over it from 9.16 am to 11.15 am, on 13 July," the FIR copy mentioned.
Further, nothing suspicious has come up in the investigation into the threat call so far, Delhi Police said, adding that probe was still ongoing.
The case was registered at IGI Airport Police station under sections 82,341,505(1)(b),507 of the IPC, police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘For opposition, democracy means of the family, for the family, by the family’, PM Modi tears into Bengaluru assembly
Was speaking at the inauguration of an integrated airport te...
Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's appeal against Gujarat High Court verdict in defamation case on July 21
A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Nara...
Punjab floods: New breach in Ghaggar at Mansa's Sardulgarh; locals fear water may enter town; 1,422 villages in 18 districts flooded
Punjab has reported 35 deaths in the recent spell of heavy r...
Yamuna in Delhi shows receding trend but still above danger mark
The Wazirabad water treatment plant, where operations were h...
4 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Poonch
A joint operation is launched by the Army and police in the ...