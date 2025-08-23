DT
PT
Delhi Police rejig: IPS officer SBK Singh appointed Director General (Prisons)

Delhi Police rejig: IPS officer SBK Singh appointed Director General (Prisons)

Home Guards and Civil Defence also get new DGs
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:31 PM Aug 23, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Senior IPS officer SBK Singh. Tribune file
In a significant reshuffle in Delhi’s top law enforcement leadership, senior IPS officer SBK Singh was appointed as Director General (Prisons), IPS Nuzhat Hussan as DG (Home Guards) and another senior IPS Virender Singh Chahal as DG (Civil Defence).

The appointments came a day after senior IPS officer Satish Golcha assumed charge as Delhi Police Commissioner.

Golcha replaced SBK Singh who was given additional charge of the Delhi Police Commissioner after Sanjay Arora retired on July 31.

According to an official order issued on Saturday, “S.B.K. Singh, IPS (AGMUT: 1988), Director General (Home Guards), is transferred and posted as Director General (Prisons) with immediate effect.”

Earlier, this position was held by Satish Golcha, who now heads Delhi Police.

Similarly, the second order read, “Nuzhat Hussan (AGMUT 1991) holding the charge of Special CP Human Resource division and post her as Director General (Home Guards) with immediate effect”.

This position was held by SBK Singh who now heads Delhi Prisons after his short span as Delhi Police Commissioner.

Meanwhile the third order read, “Virender Singh Chahal IPS (AGMUT: 1991), holding the charge of Spl. CP (Licensing & Legal Division) and post him as Director General (Civil Defence) with immediate effect.”

