Delhi Police on Sunday released a video to counter the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) claim that its leader, Abhijeet Dipke, had not been informed about his grandmother’s death while in custody.

Related news: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke’s family accuses Delhi Police of delaying release, cops deny charge

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The police maintained that he had been informed of the bereavement and offered assistance to travel to his hometown for the funeral, which he declined.

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The video was released after Dipke’s mother accused the police of lying, alleging that her son had not been informed about his grandmother’s death. The CJP had also raised the issue.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Public Relations Officer) Neha Yadav said the news had been conveyed to Dipke promptly and sensitively. He was also informed about the funeral schedule and offered the option of speaking to his family, the police said.

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“He was also offered all possible assistance to facilitate his travel to his hometown on humanitarian grounds; however, he declined to avail himself of the assistance,” the police said.

Dipke, along with CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, was detained inside an aircraft on Saturday in connection with the party’s planned protest at Jantar Mantar. The police had denied permission for the protest, citing procedural requirements and prohibitory orders in force in the New Delhi area.

The three leaders were placed under preventive arrest and released on Sunday morning after being produced before an executive magistrate.