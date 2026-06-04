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Home / Delhi / Delhi Police reshuffle 34 IPS and DANIPS officers

Delhi Police reshuffle 34 IPS and DANIPS officers

Among the key changes, Sharad Bhaskar Darade has been transferred from West District to Police Headquarters, while V Hareshwar Swami has been appointed the new Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for West District

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:38 PM Jun 04, 2026 IST
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In a major administrative reshuffle, 34 IPS and DANIPS officers were assigned new roles following recommendations of the Police Establishment Board.

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Among the key changes, Sharad Bhaskar Darade has been transferred from West District to Police Headquarters, while V Hareshwar Swami has been appointed the new Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for West District.

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Jimmy Chiram has been posted as DCP Traffic with additional charge of SPUNER. Rahool Alwal has been shifted from the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) to North East District, while Shobhit D Saksena has been appointed DCP, Outer North.

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Niharika Bhatt has been posted as Additional DCP-I of North District. Neha Yadav has been given additional charge of SPUWAC along with PMMC responsibilities. Jitendra Mani has been transferred from Court Security to the Security Division.

Aishwarya Sharma has been moved from South East District to the Licensing Unit, while Anyesh Roy will continue as DCP IFSO after relinquishing charge of Licensing. Isha Singh has been appointed DCP Welfare.

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Among promoted officers, Ravinandan BM has been posted as Additional DCP-I, North West District, and Vikas Meena as Additional DCP-I, Dwarka District.

Sulekha has been assigned as DCP Security after her transfer from Rohini, while Sikandar Singh has been moved from North West District to Shahdara. Deepak Yadav has been appointed DCP of the Fourth Battalion of Delhi Armed Police.

Satish Kumar has been transferred from Traffic to serve as Additional DCP-I, Rohini. Chandra Kumar Singh has been shifted from NAV to the Crime Branch, and Alok Kumar Singh has been posted as DCP RP Bhawan.

Kumar Abhishek has been assigned as Additional DCP-II, South West District, while Ashok Kumar has been transferred from South District to head NAV as DCP. Manasvi Jain has been appointed DCP Security.

Abhishek Gupta has been transferred from West District to the Security Wing. Pankaj Sood has been assigned charge of Supreme Court Security, and Ranbir Singh has been appointed DCP Traffic on current duty charge.

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