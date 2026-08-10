Delhi Police resolve 368 grievances during public hearings

The Delhi Police resolved all 368 complaints and grievances received during public hearings held at police stations across the city on Saturday under its ‘Thana Divas-Jansunwai’ initiative, aimed at strengthening public outreach and improving grievance redressal.

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The public hearing programme was held on August 8 as part of an initiative launched by the Delhi Police in June on the directions of Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Commissioner of Police Anurag Kumar is overseeing its implementation.

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According to the Delhi Police, senior officers visited police stations during the hearings and interacted with citizens, taking note of their concerns and ensuring that necessary action was initiated for their prompt resolution.

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The initiative provides citizens with an open platform to raise complaints, grievances, suggestions, requests for assistance and concerns related to police functioning and public safety.

Under the programme, public hearings are held every Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm at police stations across Delhi. The presence of senior officers is intended to facilitate quicker resolution of complaints while improving accountability and public confidence in the police grievance-redressal mechanism.

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The Delhi Police said the initiative was aimed at making police services more accessible to citizens and ensuring that their concerns are addressed in a timely manner.