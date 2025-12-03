DT
Home / Delhi / Delhi Police reunite 84 missing persons

Delhi Police reunite 84 missing persons

 Operation Milap

Tribune News Service
Delhi, Updated At : 03:18 AM Dec 03, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
The South-West District Police have successfully traced and reunited 84 missing persons, including 30 children and 54 adults, with their families between November 1 and 30, under “Operation Milap”.

Officials said the police acted on reports of missing individuals, carrying out local inquiries, checking CCTV footage and displaying photographs of the missing persons at bus stands, railway stations and e-rickshaw stands.

Enquiries were also made with bus drivers, conductors, vendors and local informers, while records from nearby police stations and hospitals were thoroughly examined, the police said.

Children aged 10 to 18 years, as well as adults of various ages, were recovered and reunited with their families.

These recoveries bring the total number of missing persons traced by the South-West District Police in 2025, from January 1 to November 30, to 1,201, including 399 children, and 802 adults.

