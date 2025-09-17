DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi Police roll out new patrolling units

Delhi Police roll out new patrolling units

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:26 AM Sep 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi Police flaggs off 71 bikes and 15 scooties.
Advertisement

In a bid to strengthen patrolling in narrow lanes and enhance police visibility, Delhi Police on Tuesday launched two new initiatives – Jaguar patrolling motorcycles and Jhansi patrolling scooties – across the Central and North districts.

Advertisement

The Jaguar patrol team, comprising 71 motorcycles, will be operated by male officers, while the Jhansi team, equipped with 15 scooties, will be manned by female personnel. All vehicles are fitted with GPS trackers and will be operated by specially trained police staff, said Madhur Verma, Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range), in a statement.

Verma added the patrolling routes have been strategically mapped to cover crime-prone and sensitive areas. The Jhansi patrols will maintain a presence near schools, colleges, office complexes and vulnerable public spaces, aiming to improve women’s safety and deter harassment. Meanwhile, Jaguar units will focus on major roads and high-traffic zones, working to prevent street crimes and ensure swift police response when incidents occur.

Advertisement

The new patrol vehicles were flagged off from the Red Fort at 11.30 am by Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Zone-I).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts