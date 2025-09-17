Delhi Police roll out new patrolling units

In a bid to strengthen patrolling in narrow lanes and enhance police visibility, Delhi Police on Tuesday launched two new initiatives – Jaguar patrolling motorcycles and Jhansi patrolling scooties – across the Central and North districts.

The Jaguar patrol team, comprising 71 motorcycles, will be operated by male officers, while the Jhansi team, equipped with 15 scooties, will be manned by female personnel. All vehicles are fitted with GPS trackers and will be operated by specially trained police staff, said Madhur Verma, Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range), in a statement.

Verma added the patrolling routes have been strategically mapped to cover crime-prone and sensitive areas. The Jhansi patrols will maintain a presence near schools, colleges, office complexes and vulnerable public spaces, aiming to improve women’s safety and deter harassment. Meanwhile, Jaguar units will focus on major roads and high-traffic zones, working to prevent street crimes and ensure swift police response when incidents occur.

The new patrol vehicles were flagged off from the Red Fort at 11.30 am by Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Zone-I).