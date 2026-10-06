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Home / Delhi / Delhi Police SI held in graft case

Delhi Police SI held in graft case

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:39 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday apprehended a Sub-Inspector of the Delhi Police, posted at the Prashant Vihar police station, for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 80,000.

According to the agency, the case was registered after a complaint was received on October 4 alleging that the accused Sub-Inspector (investigation officer) had demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant for favoring a criminal case registered against him at the Prashant Vihar police station.

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The agency said Rs 20,000 was found in the complainant’s pocket and was taken by the accused Sub-Inspector under duress. The accused directed the complainant to bring the remaining Rs 80,000, the next day.

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The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused Sub-Inspector red-handed while demanding and accepting Rs 80,000 from the complainant. Further Investigation is underway.

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